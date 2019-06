Paul Chryst was Tolzien's offensive coordinator at UW.

Madison - The Wisconsin football program's adding a familiar face to the staff. They've hired former UW quarterback Scott Tolzien as an analyst.

The 31-year-old Tolzien will be tasked with scouting the Badgers' upcoming opponents.

UW head coach Paul Chryst was Tolzien's offensive coordinator when he went 21-5 from 2008-'10.

Tolzien played seven seasons in the NFL for the 49ers, Packers, and Colts.