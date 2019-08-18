Former Mallards star Pete Alonso sets rookie home run mark

Alonso was the Northwoods League Player of the Year in 2014.

Kansas City - Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso got a Major League call-up after spring training, and now he's in the Major League record books.

The former Madison Mallards slugger hit his 40th home run of the season on Sunday, breaking the National League record of 39 set by the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (2017).

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has the MLB record with 52 (2017).

Alonso was the Northwoods League Player of the Year in 2014. He hit .354 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs in 59 games with the Mallards.

The 24-year-old Florida native's hitting .271 with 95 RBIs this season.

He's also won the top prize at the Home Run Derby in July.