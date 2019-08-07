Former Madison Memorial star Jester Weah eyes spot with Texans

The Texans signed Weah as an undrafted free agent last season.

Green Bay - Former Madison Memorial star Jester Weah hopes he can impress the Texans coaching staff this preseason. Houston signed him last year as an undrafted free agent out of Pitt, but he spent most of the season on the practice squad.

This year, Weah's goal is to make the 53-man roster, but he knows he has plenty of work to do.

"It's been a grind," Weah said after Tuesday's joint practice with the Packers. "You just gotta get better each and every day. Focusing on my craft and making plays when the opportunity presents itself."

At 6'3," 209 pounds, Jester's a good mix of size and speed. Now it's just a matter of putting it all together. "Just playing big and fast and using my size to my advantage." The 2012 Memorial grad couldn't help but smile when he was asked about getting to play in Wisconsin again. "It's awesome. Feels good to be back home. Good to see family and friends and feel that good Wisconsin air."

The Packers and Texans open the preseason Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 7 P.M.