Former Badgers star Lavelle makes World Cup roster

12 players return from 2015 squad

May 02, 2019

Madison - Former Wisconsin soccer star Rose Lavelle has been named to the final Team USA roster for the 2019 World Cup in France. It's her first major international tournament as a member of the national team.

Lavelle is one of 11 newcomers on the 23-woman roster. She has six goals in 24 appearances for Team USA.

The reigning champion Americans open play June 11th against Thailand.

