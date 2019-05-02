Former Badgers star Lavelle makes World Cup roster
12 players return from 2015 squad
Madison - Former Wisconsin soccer star Rose Lavelle has been named to the final Team USA roster for the 2019 World Cup in France. It's her first major international tournament as a member of the national team.
Lavelle is one of 11 newcomers on the 23-woman roster. She has six goals in 24 appearances for Team USA.
The reigning champion Americans open play June 11th against Thailand.
