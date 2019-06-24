Former Badgers star Lavelle draws key penalty, USA advances

Lavelle was one of the most active players on field during the Americans' 2-1 win.

Reims, France - Former Wisconsin all-American Rose Lavelle drew a key penalty that led to the game-winning goal in Team USA's 2-1 over Spain in the World Cup round of 16.

The game was tied at 1-1 when Spanish defender Virginia Torrecilla clipped Lavelle on the right leg in the penalty box in the 71st minute. Lavelle went to the ground, and the referee immediately called for a penalty kick. A video review upheld the ruling.

Captain Megan Rapinoe converted her second penalty kick of the game to seal the win for the Americans.

The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute after Tobin Heath was fouled in the penalty box. Rapinoe scored the ensuing penalty kick, but the lead didn't last. A defensive miscue allowed Jennifer Hermoso the chance to equalize in the ninth minute. It was the first goal allowed by the U.S. in the tournament.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with France on Friday. Kickoff is set for 2 P.M. on Fox.