Former Badgers star Gordon demands new contract or trade

Gordon tallied ten rushing touchdowns last season.

Los Angeles - Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wants a new contract or a trade, according to his agent.

Fletcher Smith said his client will not report to training camp if both sides can't reach a deal.

Gordon's entering the final year of a contract that will pay him $5.6 million this season.

Despite missing four games due to injury, the former Wisconsin star rushed for a team-high 885 yards and ten touchdowns last season. He also caught four touchdown passes.

Gordon attended mandatory minicamp, but he skipped the other offseason programs. He's rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons with the Chargers.