Sports

Former Badgers star Gordon demands new contract or trade

885 rushing yards last season

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 02:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 02:28 PM CDT

Los Angeles - Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wants a new contract or a trade, according to his agent.

Fletcher Smith said his client will not report to training camp if both sides can't reach a deal.

Gordon's entering the final year of a contract that will pay him $5.6 million this season.

Despite missing four games due to injury, the former Wisconsin star rushed for a team-high 885 yards and ten touchdowns last season. He also caught four touchdown passes. 

Gordon attended mandatory minicamp, but he skipped the other offseason programs. He's rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in four seasons with the Chargers.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars