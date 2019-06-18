Former Badgers star Gordon, Chargers on the clock

Gordon rushed for 885 yards despite missing four games in 2018.

Madison - The Chargers and running back Melvin Gordon are on the clock. The former Wisconsin star is entering the final year of his contract with Los Angeles.

Gordon led the Chargers with 885 rush yards and 10 rushing touchdowns last season. He also caught 50 passes for a career-best 490 yards and four touchdowns. Gordon missed four games with hamstring and knee injuries last year, and he's only played 16 games once in four NFL seasons.

The Chargers' former first round pick is a locker room favorite among his teammates, but that might not matter when push comes to shove at the negotiating table.

"You wanna get what you're worth," Gordon told reporters after hosting a football camp with former UW teammate James White. "Obviously, [the Chargers] got a lot going on. They're trying to do what's best for the team. A lot of ins and outs. Obviously it's a business. You gotta figure something out. We'll get it done. That's the tough part of this."

Rams running back Todd Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million dollar extension before last season. Le'Veon Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets after sitting out 2018 in a contract dispute with the Steelers. Gordon will make $5.6 million this season.