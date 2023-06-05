Wis. RB Montee Ball # 28 cuts behind C Tavis Frederick # 72.

IRVING, Texas -- Montee Ball, who set NCAA records as a running back with the Badgers, could be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation announced the ballot for the 2024 Class on Monday, featuring 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS. Members of the NFF will vote on the ballot, and the results will be sent to the NFF's Honors Court to select the new inductees.