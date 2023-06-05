IRVING, Texas -- Montee Ball, who set NCAA records as a running back with the Badgers, could be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The National Football Foundation announced the ballot for the 2024 Class on Monday, featuring 78 players and nine coaches from the FBS. Members of the NFF will vote on the ballot, and the results will be sent to the NFF's Honors Court to select the new inductees.
"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot," NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said. "Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game."
Ball began his time in Wisconsin in 2009 and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2010, but it was in 2011 that he etched himself firmly in the memory of Badger fans and foes alike.
Ball tallied 1,923 rushing yards in 2011 and scored 33 rushing touchdowns, the second most rushing touchdowns in a single season in NCAA Div. 1 history behind only Barry Sanders.
Ball also recorded 306 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns in 2011. His total of 39 touchdowns set the NCAA Div. 1 record for most points scored by a non-kicker in a single season.
Ball was a finalist for the Heisman trophy in 2011 and won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, the Big Ten Running Back of the Year, the Jim Brown Award, the Archie Griffin Award and was a consensus All-American.
The good times continued for Ball in 2012 when he set the NCAA Div. 1 record for most rushing touchdowns in a career with 79, a record that would hold until 2015. Ball also won the Doak Walker Award and became the first player in history to score a touchdown in three straight Rose Bowl games.
Ball still holds the Wisconsin school records for single season rushing touchdowns and career rushing touchdowns. He also holds the school's single season and career records for total touchdowns responsible for.
Competition for the 2024 Hall of Fame class is fierce, however. Ball will have to beat out superstars including Larry Fitzgerald, Marshawn Lynch and Terrell Suggs.
