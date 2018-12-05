Former Badger Natrell Jamerson joins Packers

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers claimed former Wisconsin Badger cornerback Natrell Jamerson off waivers from the Houston Texans Wednesday.

The Packers also claimed defensive lineman Fadol Brown off waivers from the Oakland Raiders and placed cornerback Kevin King and running back Tra Carson on injured reserve..

Jamerson (5-11, 201) was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round (No. 164 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin.

He was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans on Sept. 2 and played in 10 games, registering five tackles (all solo), a pass defensed and two special teams tackles (one solo).

Jamerson will wear No. 21 for the Packers.

