New Badgers football coach Luke Fickell is wishing former Badger Joe Thomas and his family well as he gets ready to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

MADISON, Wis. -- Saturday afternoon Joe Thomas will become the third Badger to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Drafted third overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2007, the 10-time Pro Bowler never missed a start or a snap. Thomas started 167 straight games and played 10,363 consecutive snaps on offense.