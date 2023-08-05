Fickell: Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame induction makes for 'incredible weekend' for Badgers Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email New Badgers football coach Luke Fickell is wishing former Badger Joe Thomas and his family well as he gets ready to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Saturday afternoon Joe Thomas will become the third Badger to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Drafted third overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2007, the 10-time Pro Bowler never missed a start or a snap. Thomas started 167 straight games and played 10,363 consecutive snaps on offense.After Wisconsin's practice on Friday, Luke Fickell had a message for the former UW All-American."This is an incredible weekend for for him", Fickell said. "I'm sure they'll be a lot of people around the state celebrating, but nobody more than him".COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Officials order Wisconsin brewery to close. Owner says it's payback for supporting liberals Body of second missing swimmer recovered from Wisconsin River Wisconsin governor expected to call for special session next week, force Republicans to debate child care 'It just makes me sad': Indian restaurant says business will suffer after truck set on fire Numbers drawn for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot Latest News Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion Play it again, Joe. Biden bets that repeating himself is smart politics Study says adults who take naps can boost their brain 'It just makes me sad': Indian restaurant says business will suffer after truck set on fire Court blocks Mississippi ban on voting after some crimes, but GOP official will appeal ruling More News