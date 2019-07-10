Fall 2019 Game of the Week schedule released

CHANNEL3000.COM - The Prep Mania Game of the Week will offer live coverage of high school sports this winter sports season.

The games will air live on Channel3000.com.

Friday, Aug. 23 -- Monona Grove at Waunakee -- 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30 -- Verona at Middleton -- 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6 -- Stoughton at Oregon -- 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 -- Middleton at Madison Memorial -- 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20 -- Verona at Sun Prairie -- 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 -- Verona at Madison Memorial -- 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4 -- Monona Grove at Oregon -- 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct.11 -- Middleton at Sun Prairie -- 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct.18 -- Waunakee at DeForest -- 7 p.m.