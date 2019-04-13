Sports

Ethan Happ wins Abdul-Jabbar award

Named top center in college basketball

LOS ANGELES - Ethan Happ won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation's top center at the College Basketball Awards show Friday night.

Happ led the Badgers in points, rebounds, assists and steals last season, was named second-team All-American and received the NABC Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award last week.

Happ is the second Badger to win the Abdul-Jabbar Award. 

Frank Kaminsky won the inaugural award in 2015. 

 

 

 

