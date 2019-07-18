Ethan Happ signs with Greek pro team

PIRAEUS, GREECE - Former Wisconsin Badger Ethan Happ has signed a two-year contract with the Greek professional team, Olympiacos Piraeus.

Happ, 23, finished 2018-2019 playing college basketball with the Wisconsin Badgers, averaging 17.9 points, 10.3 points, and 4.6 assists in 32.4 minutes over 28 games of the NCAA Division I.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Happ play in both EuroLeague and the Greek League.

His coach will be former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.