Triumph over tragedy: How one woman's story lives on after organ donation

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - From a young age, Emily Lyons had all of the characteristics of a promising athlete. So when the Beaver Dam golfer was named all-conference, all-academic and team captain, her mom Dawn wasn't surprised.

"She set her own goals to meet and excelled at everything that she did," she said.

Then, one Friday during her freshman year at UW-La Crosse, Emily headed up north for what was supposed to be a fun weekend snowmobiling trip. She hadn't spent a lot of time on a snowmobile, and the unthinkable happened.

"There was a small curve, and she wasn't an experienced snowmobiler at all, so we believe she hit the accelerator instead of the brake and hit a tree," she explained.

Emily was wearing a helmet, but she went head first into a tree. On the way to the hospital, Dawn was in disbelief.

"To get the call, the entire ride to the hospital, I'm thinking she must have a slight concussion, or she's going to be really really mad when we get to hospital and we made a big deal out of nothing," she explained, "So shock is not even a word I can use. It was utter disbelief of what was happening, especially to Emily, who was full of potential."

When the family got to the hospital, doctors didn't have good news.

"They told us there was no chance of bringing her home," she said.

"I struggle to think about when she finally left us, because she was still there," Dawn said, "I don't know. It's a hard thing to think about because I don't know when she was actually gone."

The family had 48 hours to process what had happened because Emily was an organ donor, so her final surgery was on Sunday at 8pm.

"When you see the clock ticking and knew that it was done, it's awful," she explained, "But it was also Emily's wish and at that point, I guess we viewed it as her purpose, so she was giving life to others."

Emily saved the lives of dozens of people. She donated her heart, pancreas, kidneys, small intestine and two halves of her liver, while her bones and tissues saved the lives of more than 60 people in 22 states. She also gave the gift of sight to two people - who are now able to see again because Emily donated her eyes.

Now four years later, Dawn keeps reminders of Emily at home - to remember the life that Emily lived.

"This bucket list was on her desk in La Crosse," she said as she showed off a small tin bucket, "I was scared to see what was in it because I didn't want her to think that she left life unfulfilled, and I was extremely happy to know that it was empty."

So now, Dawn makes sure every single one of her days is full.

"I was blessed to have her for 19 years," she said "I just need to figure out how to make her proud for everyday that I'm here."

Dawn credits Christine Monahan, a social worker at UW Organ and Tissue Donation, for helping her realize she needed to live a bigger purpose.

"I couldn't let Emily go on and just not have any legacy," she said.

UW Health Transplant and UW Organ and Tissue Donation is one of the five causes supported by Birdies for Health at this year's American Family Insurance Championship. To find out how you can pledge and donate, head over to www.birdiesforhealth.org