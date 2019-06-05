Edgewood wins third straight WIAA golf title

VERONA - Edgewood won its third straight WIAA Division Two State Boys Golf championship and Edgerton's Joe Forsting was the individual winner Tuesday at University Ridge in Verona.

The Division Two and Three tournaments were shortened to 27 holes after a weather delay Tuesday morning.

Edgewood defeated Lakeland Union by three shots.

Team members include James Gilmore, Karl Gilmore, Ethan Arndt, Brody Andes and Tbone Weis.

Forsting shot five under par 67 in the first round, but had to hold on for a one-shot victory over Rice Lake's Simon Cuskey after Forsting shot 41 in his nine holes Tuesday.

Steve Stricker won a state individual golf title for Edgerton in 1984.

Roncalli won the Division Three championship by 11 shots over Abundant Life - Madison Country Day.

The Challengers Jack Rollins was second individually at four over par for the tournament.

