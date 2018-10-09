Edgewood wins another WIAA State Girls Golf title

VERONA - The Edgewood Crusaders won the WIAA State Division Two Girls Golf championship at University Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

The Crusaders (659) finshed 60 shots ahead of second place Xavier (719).

Edgewood's team had three juniors and two sophomores.

Grace Welch and Grace Jaeger finished tied for third individually (158) while Caitlyn Hegenbarth (159) was fifth.

Anaka Leske (184) was 15th while Alaka Leske (205) finished 25th.

Xavier's Clari Phakamad (152) won the Division Two individual title while Aquinas' Annie Balduzzi (154) finished second.

Kettle Moraine won the Division One title by eight shots over Middleton (659).

Waunakee (699) was sixth, Milton (702), eighth.

Bay Port's Jo Baranczyk (142) is the Division One individual champion by one shot over Arrowhead's Emily Lauterbach.

Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski (152) finished fourth while Middleton's Katherine Meier was fifth (155).