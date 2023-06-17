Edgewood falls in Girls State Soccer Title Andrew Bandstra Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 17, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (1) Edgewood 1 - (3) Plymouth 3 COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. (1) Edgewood 1 - (3) Plymouth 3COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Bandstra Reporter Andrew Bandstra is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at abandstra@wisctv.com. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Bandstra Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Searchers find second campsite, other clues while looking for missing teen near Devil's Lake State Park Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating home invasion in Town of Middleton Vernon County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills person who tried to drive away from traffic stop Brodhead man ejected from vehicle in rollover crash dies Madison Black community celebrates Juneteenth Latest News Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle Democrats and Republicans share core values but still distrust each other Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual Firemen's Festival Wisconsin Vietnam veterans honored in ceremony in Washington D.C. Housing slowdown leads to first annual drop in US homeowner equity since 2012 More News