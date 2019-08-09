Driver's BAC more than 2.5 times driving limit in crash that killed Howard Moore's wife, daughter

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Wisconsin men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore's wife and daughter were killed in a car accident in May.

Moore's wife, Jennifer, and daughter were killed in a wrong-way crash, said Michigan State Police.

Moore and his son were also in the vehicle but survived.

Samantha Winchester, 23, of Ann Arbor was heading west in the eastbound lanes when she hit Moore's vehicle, said the Michigan State Police.

Winchester had a blood alcohol content level of .207, according to medical examiner reports that were obtained by the Detroit News. She died at the scene.

Moore went into cardiac arrest in July, and will now be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery, according to UW-Madison men's basketball team.



