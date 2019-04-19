Dodgers top Brewers, 3-1

MILWAUKEE - Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit home runs in the sixth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park Thursday night.

Zach Davies and Julio Urias (1-1) were in a scoreless pitchers duel through five innings before the Brewers brought in reliever Matt Albers.

Albers (1-1) gave up a solo homer to Bellinger, his 10th of the season, and two batters later, Muncy added a two-run shot.

The Brewers got only five hits all night and their only run came in the ninth when Christian Yelich hit his 10th homer of the season.

Davies allowed only three hits over five innings.

