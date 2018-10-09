Sports

Dodgers beat Braves in NLDS, will face Brewers in NLCS

Game one at Miller Park on Friday, time TBD

Oct 08, 2018

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 07:33 PM CDT

ATLANTA, Ga. - The matchup for the NLCS is now set. The Brewers will host the Dodgers in game one on Friday at Miller Park.

The Dodgers beat the Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, 6-2, to win the NLDS. It's the Dodgers' third straight NLCS appearance.

The Dodgers took the lead in the 6th inning when David Freese brought home two runs with an RBI single. Manny Machado added a lot of insurance in the 7th inning when he hit a three-run home run. 

The time of the game has yet to be determined. 

The Brewers completed a sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. 

