MADISON - Derrick Meier led from start to finish to win the 2018 Madison Men's City Golf Championship.

Meier (+7 for the tournament) shot 76 in the final round at Nakoma Golf Club Sunday to take the title by one shot over P.J. Noelke (+8).

Noelke shot 72 in the final round.

Tony Vant was third at +11 while Brady Thomas had the best final round with 69 to finish at +12 for fourth place