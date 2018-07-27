Derrick Meier leads Madison City Golf Championship

Derrick Meier was the only player under par and has the lead after the first round of the Madison Men's City Golf Championship at Meadows of Six Mile Creek in Waunakee Thursday.

Meier's two-under par 70 gives him a three-shot lead on Austin Braska, P.J. Noelke and Brady Thomas.

Sean Murphy, Mike Turner, Mike Flynn and Herman Scholtz are tied for fifth after shooting 74 in the first round.

Tony Vant, Dick Regenberg and Ryan McGivern are tied for ninth with 75.

Connor Wipfli, Greg Moser, John Stravinski, Jacob Beckman, Jason Jochem and Justin Urban are tied for 12th at four-over 76.

The second round of the Madison Men's City tournament is Friday at Odana Hills.