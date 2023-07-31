DeForest hosts first ever American Legion State Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Deforest Tournament Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEFOREST, Wis. -- The state's best softball teams were in DeForest over the weekend and made history in the process. The 3-day event was the first ever American Legion State Girls Fastpitch Softball tournament."Girls sports need to be in the limelight just the same as boys", said Dick Snortum. "I'm glad we were able to host the first tournament.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Beloit Police Department keeps up with online outreach efforts Man arrested following chase through parts of Marquette, Columbia counties; drugs, guns recovered Whitewater head basketball coach to step down after over two decades in charge CrossFit Games bring business to local establishments one last time Wisconsin Dells water park attendance up, businesses thank summer of clear skies More News