DeForest gambles late, earns Division 3 title

Norskies first since 1982

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 03:06 PM CST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 07:25 PM CST

Camp Randall Stadium, Madison - The DeForest football program sent head coach Mike Minnick out in style. The Norskies capped a 14-0 season with an 8-7 win over Menasha in the Division 3 state title game. Minnick is stepping down after 20 seasons as head coach. 

DeForest trailed 7-0 with less than a minute to play. Quarterback Trey Schroeder hit Gabe Finley for a 14-yard touchdown pass to pull the Norskies within one. DeForest made the two-point conversion when Schroeder hit Nolan Hawk with a jump pass to put his team up for good.

EdWyn Erickson sacked Cole Popp with :27 to go help seal the win.

It's the Norskies first state title since 1982, and it was their first title game appearance since 2007 when they finished second to Kimberly.

 

