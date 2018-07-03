Dawn to dusk - The Longest Day of Golf

MADISON - They started at sunrise and played until sunset.

16 golfers participated in The Longest Day of Golf to raise money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Players at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison, Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton, Janesville Country Club and Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge received pledges for every hole they played from morning until night.

Mark Hartmann, president of the Balance and Believe Foundation says the players, mostly now in college, represent the best of the sport of golf.

Hartmann said, "golf is one of those sports where usually they're pretty fortunate that they can play and use it to do something for more than just themselves is pretty special. Pretty cool that kids get behind it and can do some more golf rather than just play and compete."

The Longest Day of Golf was hoping to raise $15,000 for cancer research.

Players at Janesville completed 160 holes, the Pleasant View group finished 237 holes and the Blackhawk players set a record with 260 holes completed.