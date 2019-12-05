Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dave Shaw returns to high school officiating Dave Shaw returns to high school officiating

MADISON - Long-time basketball referee Dave Shaw is back on the court after an eight-year absence.

Shaw officiated WIAA and WIAC games for 27 years and is in the WBCA Hall of Fame.

But an injury sidelined him for the last eight years.

Tueday night, Shaw was a referee at the Beaver Dam at Oregon boys basketball game marking the return to the game he loves.

Shaw says he was a little anxious driving to the game, but it felt like old times once the game started.

Referees are hard to find these days," Shaw says. "So I just felt like I've got some gas in the tank- I think I can still do this and I found out last night-- I'm still OK at it."

Shaw hopes his return to officiating might inspire others to do the same.

"We need officials to give back and do it for the kids and for the love of the game," Shaw says.

"I hope maybe some other people, young people will take a look at it, ex-players might say to themselves and say it's something I want to do and give back to the game, give back to the kids and give back to the communities."

