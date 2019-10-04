Sports

Davante Adams ruled out for Sunday

Jamaal Williams also out

Packers number one receiver Davante Adams has been ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Cowboys with a right big toe injury. Adams suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Eagles.

Running back Jamaal Williams has also been ruled out. He was carted off the field after suffering a concussion against Philadelphia.

Green Bay at Dallas: Sunday, 3:25 P.M. (FOX).

