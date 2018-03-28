Daurice Fountain looks to NFL Draft

CEDAR FALLS, IA - Former Madison Memorial football and track star Daurice Fountain is getting the attention of NFL scouts.

Fountain finished his senior season at Northern Iowa University and had an impressive showing at UNI's Pro Day where ran a 4.46 40, had a 42.5" vertical leap, an 11'2" broad jump and did 14 reps on the bench press.

Fountain had 66 catches for 943 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior year at Northern Iowa.

He's projected to be a fifth or sixth round draft pick after an impressive showing in the East-West Shrine Game where he caught three passes for 61 yards and returned a punt 30 yards.

"Coming out of my senior season, a scout told me you went from being a potential rookie mini-camp camp body to a draft pick- a day three pick," Fountain said.

"It's definitely a blessing man, you know I'm just keeping my head down and see-- it's up in the air right now - I don't know what's going to go on but you know, I'm just waiting to see."