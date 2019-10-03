Cowboys' Cobb prepares to face former Packers teammates

Cobb is second on the team with 14 receptions this season.

Dallas - Dallas — Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Packers. He racked up 5,524 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns after becoming Aaron Rodgers' go-to slot receiver.

Cobb signed with Dallas as a free agent this offseason. When he was asked about whether he thought he'd spend his entire career in Green Bay, Cobb said he was well aware of how the NFL can operate when it comes to longevity.

"When you come into the league you don't know what to expect. You kind of think of it as college like 'I'll be here for a certain amount of time,'" Cobb said. "As you get older you realize that this league changes faces. Players change. Coaches change. Things happen, It's a part of the business."

The 29-year-old just smiled when asked if this week's going to be different than any other. "What is this, week five? It's just week five, man. Another game, another opportunity for us to show what we're all about."

The Cowboys (3-1) host the Packers (3-1) Sunday at 3:25 P.M. on Fox 47.