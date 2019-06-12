Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers hire Cal's Lindsay Gottlieb

Eighth female assistant in NBA history

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:09 PM CDT

Cleveland - The Cleveland Cavaliers made a historic move Wednesday when they announced the hiring of Cal women's head coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

New Cavs head coach John Beilein recruited Gottlieb and ultimately lured her from Berkeley. 

Gottlieb, 41, led Cal to seven NCAA tournament appearance in eight seasons. The Golden Bears reached the Final Four in 2013. She had a 179-89 overall record at Cal.

Gottlieb is the eighth female assistant coach in NBA history. She will reportedly sign a four-year contract. 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars