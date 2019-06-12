Cleveland Cavaliers hire Cal's Lindsay Gottlieb

Gottlieb led Cal to seven NCAA tournaments in eight seasons.

Cleveland - The Cleveland Cavaliers made a historic move Wednesday when they announced the hiring of Cal women's head coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

New Cavs head coach John Beilein recruited Gottlieb and ultimately lured her from Berkeley.

Gottlieb, 41, led Cal to seven NCAA tournament appearance in eight seasons. The Golden Bears reached the Final Four in 2013. She had a 179-89 overall record at Cal.

Gottlieb is the eighth female assistant coach in NBA history. She will reportedly sign a four-year contract.