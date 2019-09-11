Sports

Christian Yelich fractures knee cap, out for season

Injured by foul ball in Miami

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 08:39 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:50 PM CDT

MIAMI - Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich will miss the rest of the season with a fractured knee cap.

Yelich fouled a ball off his right leg in the first inning Tuesday night.  

After the game, the Brewers confirmed Yelich suffered the season-ending injury.

Yelich fouled a pitch off the upper area of his right leg. He remained on the ground for several minutes before he reached his feet.

The outfielder was the NL MVP last year. Yelich began the day batting .330 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs for the playoff-contending Brewers, and led the majors in slugging percentage and OPS.

 

 

