Christian Yelich: All-Star starter

Yelich leads the majors with 29 home runs this season.

Yelich leads the majors with 29 home runs this season.

Milwaukee - The votes from the first-ever Google MLB All-Star Starters Election have been tallied. Fans around the country have spoken, and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is in the starting lineup for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

It's the second career All-Star appearance for Yelich, who finished as the top vote-getter in the National League, garnering 930,577 votes. It's his first start. Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves will join him in the outfield to start the game, with the alignment to be determined by Dave Roberts, the manager of the NL All-Star team.

Yelich becomes the first member of the Crew to start in the Midsummer Classic since 2014, when Carlos Gómez (left field), Jonathan Lucroy (catcher) and Aramis Ramirez (third base) all earned starting spots. He is the sixth outfielder in franchise history to start in the All-Star Game, joining Ben Oglivie (1980), Jeromy Burnitz (1999), Ryan Braun (2008-10, 2012), Corey Hart (2010) and Gómez (2014).

The remainder of the All-Star rosters for both squads – totaling 24 for the NL and 23 for the AL – will be determined through a combination of "Player Ballot" choices and selections made by the Commissioner's Office. The balance of the rosters will be announced on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. CT this Sunday, June 30.

.