Charles Woodson, Al Harris to be inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Two of the most popular defensive backs to ever wear the Green and Gold are being inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Cornerbacks Al Harris and Charles Woodson will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on April 18, 2020, organizers announced Thursday.

The Packers acquired Harris via trade in 2003, earning a reputation for being able to shut down the opposing team's best receivers during his eight years in Green Bay, intercepting 14 passes, knocking away another 108 passes and making the Pro Bowl twice.

Harris is most remembered for his game-winning interception return for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs on January 4th, 2004. He spent the last years of his career with the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams before retiring as a Packer in 2013.

Woodson spent eight years with the Oakland Raiders before signing with the Packers as a free agent in 2006. He spent the next seven years with the Packers, intercepting 38 passes and defending another 115. Woodson also holds the franchise record for most interception returns for touchdowns with nine, and most defensive touchdowns with 10.

He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 after intercepting nine passes that season, tying for second most in a single season in Packers history. The next year, he anchored one of the best defenses in team history as the Packers won Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Woodson returned to Oakland for the final three years of his career before retiring after the 2015 season.

Harris and Woodson formed an especially effective duo from 2006 to 2009, combining for 37 interceptions and 125 passes defensed in that time.

The Packers Hall of Fame was first started in 1967 as a temporary display before becoming a standalone facility in 1976. It's now located in the main floor of the Lambeau Field Atrium.

