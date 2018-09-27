CB Breeland adds veteran presence to Packers with House out

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive back Bashaud Breeland, adding a veteran to take Davon House's place after the cornerback was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

A fifth-year player out of Clemson, Breeland played 60 games with 57 starts in four years with the Washington Redskins. Breeland had agreed to terms on a contract with Carolina as a free agent in the offseason, but the deal fell through after he failed a physical.

The 5-foot-11 Breeland had 267 tackles and eight interceptions while with the Redskins. Coach Mike McCarthy says the Packers are fortunate to pick up an experienced veteran four weeks into the season.

Veteran Tramon Williams and second-year player Kevin King are the starters, though King missed last week with a groin injury. Promising rookies Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson are the primary backups.

House played mainly on special teams. He is in the second year of his second stint in Green Bay, having initially been drafted by the Packers in 2011.