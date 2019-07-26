Carl Hottman leads Madison Men's City Golf

MADISON - Carl Hottman shot even par 72 to take the lead after the first round of the Madison Men's City Golf Championship Thursday.

Hottman had three birdies and three bogeys on the Cherokee Country Club course and was the only golfer who wasn't over par.

Eric Goldapske, Patrick Murphy, Tony Vant and Alex Premo are tied for second at one over par 71.

John Van Roy and Justin Urban are tied for sixth at two over par.

The second round of the Madison Men's City Golf Championship is Friday at Hawks Landing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.