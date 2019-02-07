Bucks trade for three-point threat Mirotic
Deer add outside shooting
Milwaukee - The Bucks have acquired forward Nikola Mirotic from the Pelicans as part of three-team trade that includes the Pistons. The Bucks will send Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson (acquired Wednesday by the Bucks from Detroit), and four second round picks (one in 2019, two in '20, and one in '21) in exchange for Mirotic.
The 6-foot-10 Mirotic, an adept 3-point shooter, was acquired by New Orleans from Chicago last season and was an instrumental part of the club rallying to make the playoffs and advance to the second round after the season-ending injury to DeMarcus Cousins.
This season, Mirotic has played in just 32 of New Orleans' 55 games because of injuries, but has averaged 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The Bucks are second in the league in three-pointers made, averaging 13.3 per game. They trail the Houston Rockets, who are hitting 15.4 threes per contest.
