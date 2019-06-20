Bucks trade for former Badgers standout Leuer

Leuer is rejoining the team that drafted him in 2011.

Milwaukee - On the eve of the NBA draft, the Bucks traded the 30th overall pick and guard Tony Snell to the Pistons for former Badgers standout Jon Leuer. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Wednesday night. Barring another trade, the Bucks won't have any picks in this year's draft.

The move allows the Bucks to clear Snell's $12 million salary for 2020-'21, and it helps create $22 million in salary cap space.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon is a restricted free agent, meaning the Bucks can match any offer from another team and keep him in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton opted out of his contract, and he will become an unrestricted free agent on June 30th. The Bucks can offer him a maximum of five years and $191 million. Other teams can offer a max of $141 million over four years.

Snell was one of the Bucks' most dependable role players after being acquired from the Bulls in 2016. The 27-year-old averaged 7 points per game in a Bucks uniform.

Leuer played at Wisconsin from 2007 to 2011. He averaged 18.3 points and 7 rebounds as a senior, and he was drafted by the Bucks in the second round. The Minnesota native played 46 games his rookie season. He's played for the Cavaliers, Grizzlies, Suns and Pistons.