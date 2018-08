Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game at Fiserv Forum Wednesday, October 3rd with a preseason game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks announced their preseason schedule Tuesday.

In addition to the opening game with the Bulls, the Bucks will play at Minnesota October 7th, at Oklahoma City October 9th and wrap up the preseason with another home game against hte Minnesota Timberwolves October 12th.