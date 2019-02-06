Bucks to deal Maker to Pistons

Maker's averaging 4.7 points per game this season.

Milwaukee - The Bucks have agreed to trade forward Thon Maker to the Pistons for forward Stanley Johnson.

Maker, 21, had asked Bucks management for a trade so he could get more playing time. He averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season and 4.5/2.6 for his career. The Bucks drafted Maker 10th overall in 2016.

The 22-year-old Johnson has a similar story to Maker. The 8th overall pick in 2015 started 50 games last year, but he's seen his playing time decrease this season. He's averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds this season and 7.1/3.5 for his career.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 2 P.M.