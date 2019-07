Middleton averaged 18 points per game last season.

Milwaukee - The Bucks have agreed to a five-year, $178 million contract with forward Khris Middleton. The fifth year is a player option.

Middleton averaged 18 points and a career-high six rebounds in route to his first career All-Star appearance.

The 27-year-old forward has averaged 16 points and hit 39% of this three-pointers in six seasons with the Bucks.