Bucks lose to 76ers in Christmas Day showdown

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The 76ers hit a season-high 21 3-pointers. The Sixers played their first home game on Christmas in 31 years and controlled most of the game against the Bucks. The Bucks had the best record in the NBA.