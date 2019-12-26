Bucks lose to 76ers in Christmas Day showdown
Bucks lose, 121-109
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Joel Embiid scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 121-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
The 76ers hit a season-high 21 3-pointers. The Sixers played their first home game on Christmas in 31 years and controlled most of the game against the Bucks. The Bucks had the best record in the NBA.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Packers beat Vikings to clinch NFC North
- Bucks beat Pacers in Brogdon's return
- How to watch Badgers play in women's volleyball national championship
- Trice, Reuvers power Wisconsin past Milwaukee, 83-64
- Bo Ryan nominated for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
- Badgers Volleyball advances to national championship