Bucks guard Brogdon (foot) out for Game 4
Tip off Monday at 6 P.M.
Boston - Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for game four of the Bucks series with the Celtics. Head coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed it after Sunday's practice.
Brogdon suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in mid-March, and he was scheduled to be out six to eight weeks.
The Bucks lead the series 2-1. Game four is Monday night at 6 P.M. (TNT).
The team that wins game three in a best-of-seven series goes on to win the series 74% of the time.
