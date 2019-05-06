Sports

Bucks guard Brogdon (foot) out for Game 4

Tip off Monday at 6 P.M.

Boston - Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for game four of the Bucks series with the Celtics. Head coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed it after Sunday's practice.

Brogdon suffered a plantar fascia tear in his right foot in mid-March, and he was scheduled to be out six to eight weeks.

The Bucks lead the series 2-1. Game four is Monday night at 6 P.M. (TNT).

The team that wins game three in a best-of-seven series goes on to win the series 74% of the time.

