Sports

Bucks fined for Giannis comments

NBA hits teams for $50,000

By:

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 05:16 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:16 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 on Tuesday over a comment general manager Jon Horst made about the team's plans to offer league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a "supermax" extension.

The league says Horst violated league rules "governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players."

The Bucks cannot publicly commit to offering anyone a supermax until the summer following that player's seventh season.

Antetokounmpo is entering his seventh season.

He would be eligible to sign a record five-year extension worth nearly $250 million in July 2020, with that new deal beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Horst was asked at a televised event about the status of Antetokounmpo's long-term contract.

He replied by saying "right now, you can't talk and negotiate anything. Giannis, basically, a year from now, will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he'll be offered a supermax extension."
   

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars