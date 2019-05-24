Bucks fall behind in series with 105-99 loss to Raptors in Milwaukee

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE - The Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-99 to take Game 5 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The game was a battle with a lot of back and forth between the two teams. The Raptors just barely pulled ahead in the fourth quarter. Toronto now leads the series 3-2.

Until Game 5 Thursday night, the home team had won every game. The Bucks won games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee. The Raptors won games 3 and 4 in Toronto.

In order to win the series and move on to the NBA Finals, the Bucks will need to win the last two games in the series. Game 6 will be in Toronto on Saturday. Game 7 will be in Milwaukee on Memorial Day.

The winner of the series will face the Golden State Warriors, who won the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers 4-0.

