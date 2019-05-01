Bucks dominate Celtics with 123-102 win to tie series in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Bucks dominated the Celtics in the third quarter, and they cruised to a 123-102 at the Fiserv Forum. The best-of-seven series is even at 1-1. Milwaukee outscored the Celtics 39-18 after leading by four at halftime.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the charge. The man they call the Greek Freak scored 13 points in a five-minute stretch to help the Bucks build a 98-73 lead after three quarters.
MOOD at Fiserv Forum!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/qGvgJb2tgI— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 1, 2019
Khris Middleton scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half. His 7 three-pointers are a playoff career-high.
The Bucks hit a franchise playoff-record 20 threes.
The Bucks have set a new team #NBAPlayoffs record for threes in this game!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/nNrtDIqKYE— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 1, 2019
After a strong game one, Celtics star Kyrie Irving scored 9 points on just 4 of 18 shooting.
Game three is Friday in Boston. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
