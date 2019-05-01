BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Bucks dominate Celtics with 123-102 win to tie series in Milwaukee

Sports

Bucks dominate Celtics with 123-102 win to tie series in Milwaukee

By:

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 09:25 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 09:42 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The Bucks dominated the Celtics in the third quarter, and they cruised to a 123-102 at the Fiserv Forum. The best-of-seven series is even at 1-1.  Milwaukee outscored the Celtics 39-18 after leading by four at halftime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the charge. The man they call the Greek Freak scored 13 points in a five-minute stretch to help the Bucks build a 98-73 lead after three quarters.
 

Khris Middleton scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half. His 7 three-pointers are a playoff career-high.

The Bucks hit a franchise playoff-record 20 threes.

After a strong game one, Celtics star Kyrie Irving scored 9 points on just 4 of 18 shooting. 

Game three is Friday in Boston. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars