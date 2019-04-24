Bucks-Celtics begins Sunday

Game One of the NBA second round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will be Sunday at noon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The game will air nationally on ABC.

The rest of the series dates and times will be announced later.

