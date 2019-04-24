Sports

Bucks-Celtics begins Sunday

Game One of second round at noon

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 03:22 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 03:30 PM CDT

Game One of the NBA second round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will be Sunday at noon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The game will air nationally on ABC.

The rest of the series dates and times will be announced later.

 

 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars