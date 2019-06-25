Bucks Budenholzer wins Coach of the Year Award

Budenholzer led the Bucks to 60 wins this season.

Santa Monica, CA - Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer is having a pretty good first year in Milwaukee. Monday, he was named NBA Coach of the Year at the NBA Awards Show.

Budenholzer led the team to its first 60-win season since 1981. The final mark of 60-22 was the best regular season record in the league.

Known for his defensive expertise, Coach Bud put together a Bucks defense that led the league in defensive efficiency and gave up a league-best 43% shooting. Milwaukee also led the league in offensive efficiency.

Budenholzer, 49, beat out Denver's Mike Malone and L.A.'s Doc Rivers for the award. This is the second time he's won the award. Budenholzer also took top honors in 2015 after leading the Hawks to a 60-22 record.

The last Bucks coach to win the Coach of the Year award was Don Nelson in 1985.