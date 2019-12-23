Bucks beat Pacers in Brogdon's return

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Bucks spoiled Malcolm Brogdon's return to Milwaukee with a 117-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Wesley Matthews scored 19 points for NBA-leading Milwaukee, which has won three in a row since a 120-116 loss to Dallas stopped an 18-game win streak.

Brook Lopez and George Hill each had 17 points. Brogdon was drafted by Milwaukee and spent his first three seasons with the Bucks before he was acquired by Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal over the summer. He was welcomed back with cheers and a tribute video, and finished with 10 points on 5-of-19 shooting and 10 assists.

