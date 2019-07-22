Bucks announce preseason schedule
Two games at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will open their 2019 preseason with a game in Chicago Monday, October 7th.
The Bucks announced a five-game preseason schedule Monday that includes two games at Fiserv Forum Wednesday October 9th against the Utah Jazz and Thursday, October 17th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
2019 BUCKS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Location
|
Time(CT)
|
Monday, Oct. 7
|
@ Chicago
|
United Center
|
7 p.m.
|
Wednesday, Oct. 9
|
vs. Utah
|
Fiserv Forum
|
7 p.m.
|
Friday, Oct. 11
|
@ Dallas
|
American Airlines Center
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Sunday, Oct. 13
|
@ Washington
|
Capital One Arena
|
6 p.m.
|
Thursday, Oct. 17
|
vs. Minnesota
|
Fiserv Forum
|
7 p.m.
