Bucks announce preseason schedule

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will open their 2019 preseason with a game in Chicago Monday, October 7th.

The Bucks announced a five-game preseason schedule Monday that includes two games at Fiserv Forum Wednesday October 9th against the Utah Jazz and Thursday, October 17th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2019 BUCKS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

 

 

Date

Opponent

Location

Time(CT)

Monday, Oct. 7

@ Chicago

United Center

7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

vs. Utah

Fiserv Forum

7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

@ Dallas

American Airlines Center

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

@ Washington

Capital One Arena

6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

vs. Minnesota

Fiserv Forum

7 p.m.

 

