Bryson Green turning heads at Wisconsin's fall camp

Aug 4, 2023

Wisconsin going 6 deep at receiver this season

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Ideally Phil Longo would like to go 6 deep at receiver. And after spring practice, 5 Badgers solidified themselves for playing time: Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, Will Pauling, CJ Williams, and Keontez Lewis. Bryson Green didn't have a chance to show his skills because he was recovering from an injury. But the Oklahoma State transfer is healthy now and already turning heads."When you watch him play, he's physically different", Longo said. "It will be good to have a guy out there that can handle longer corner or the bigger safeties".

DIKE IS DYNAMIC

Chimere Dike landed himself on the Paul Hornung award watch list, which is given to college football's most versatile player. Dike caught 47 passes for 689 yards and 6 touchdowns last season.